Jawaani Jaaneman Song Ole Ole 2.0: Saif Ali Khan reminds us of the 90s as he does the hook step of the track

Whenever we think of the 90s hit track- Ole Ole, we are instantly reminded of doing the hook step of the song, and the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman have decided to cash in on the popularity of the song as they decided to recreate the ‘Ole Ole’ song from Dillagi in the 2020-film Jawaani Jaaneman. While yesterday, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman dropped the teaser of the song, today, the makers have finally dropped the song titled Ole Ole 2.0, and in the song, Saif Ali Khan is giving his fans some major '90s nostalgia.

While the original song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the revamped version of Ole Ole, which has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar, features Saif and seeing the song, we can clearly say that the song is a fresh and new version of the old track but what is amazing is that the makers have kept the feel and vibe of the original alive. As long as we press the ‘play’ button, we are transformed to Saif’s flamboyant world wherein he is seen dancing in clubs with different girls and partying like there is no tomorrow but what is amazing is that the makers of the song have retained the hook step of the song.

Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar and marks the acting debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. In the video, we can see Saif Ali Khan’s hand tied to a furry handcuff as he finds a bloomer in the bed. Prior to Ole Ole, the makers had released Gallan Kardi, which featured Saif, and Alaya F and another recreation of popular Punjabi track Jine Mera Dil Luteya, by Jazzy B. In the film, Saif will play the role of a flamboyant character and Alaya will be playing Saif’s daughter. In an interview, when Saif Ali Khan was asked as to why didn’t he choose Sara to play the role of his own daughter in the film, the actor had said that he would ask Sara to work with him only if she needed help as a backup. Jawaani Jaaneman hits the theatres on January 31.

