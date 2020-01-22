Jawaani Jaaneman Song Ole Ole 2.0: Saif Ali Khan’s new version gets a mixed response from the fans

As Saif Ali Khan’s recreated version Ole Ole 2.0 from Jawaani Jaanemann has been launched, the song has opened to mixed reviews from the audience.

Bollywood is witnessing a trend of recreating iconic and popular tracks these days. Several hit number (both Hindi and Punjabi) have been recreated lately for movies like Street Dancer 3D, Love Aaj Kal, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan and the list is endless. And now the recent one to join the bandwagon is and Alaya F’s upcoming movie Jawaani Jaanemann. The movie, which has been creating buzz for its entertaining trailer, has now bagged the eyeballs after the makers unveiled the song Ole Ole 2.0.

To note, Ole Ole 2.0 is the recreated version of Saif’s 1994 classic number Ole Ole from the movie Yeh Dillagi. While Saif was once again seen performing his signature step from the song, it also had a twist in it. Soon after the song was unveiled, it went viral on social media and has clocked 1.7 million views in just 4 hours on YouTube. Interestingly, Ole Ole 2.0 has received mixed reviews from the cine buffs. After Alaya shared the song on her Instagram handle, fans flooded the post lauding the remix version and called it a hit number.

However, there is a section of the society which has been quite upset with Bollywood’s trend of remixing the old classic numbers. In fact, many have even slammed the Jawaani Jaaneman makers for ruining the original track.

Take a look at the tweets:

2019 was the worst year for bollywood music. REMAKE. REMIX.

Now in 2020 we have "Ole Ole" like our writers have stopped writing or producers only want cliché music to attract the audience as they know stories of the movies are already weak. #oleole — Kan-it BE more funny?! (@oyekanit) January 22, 2020

Ban Kar Dena chahiye..Old songs k Remake banane ko #OleOle — (@Prinkuspeaks2) January 22, 2020

OLE OLE Brutally Murdered

.

Tanishk Baghchi - Haai Lagega Tumko

Ruined & Rejected #JawaniJaaneman#oleole — Rajat Sarkar (@Rajat23310891) January 22, 2020

Bollywood be like : koi gaana nhi bchega sbka remake bana dalunga. #OleOle — Jordan (@JordanJJROCKS) January 22, 2020

Talking about Jawaani Jaaneman, the movie will mark the big Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F. While the Nawab of Pataudi plays the role of a flamboyant playboy, Alaya will be seen as his daughter in the movie. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman will be hitting the screens on January 31, 2020.

