Jawaani Jaaneman: Tabu's first look as the 'tangy twist' from Saif Ali Khan starrer unveiled; Check it out

The makers of Jawaani Jaaneman have recently released the first look of the gorgeous actress Tabu from the movie. Check out the poster.

Jawaani Jaaneman happens to be one of the most anticipated and talk – about movies this year. The movie has been making a lot of headlines in the media ever since its inception. The audiences were very much excited when the first poster of the movie was released which showcased with two women by his side. Moreover, its teaser which was released sometime back received equally humongous response from the audiences who found it rib – tickling and entertaining.

Now, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman have released yet another poster of the movie featuring the gorgeous actress who plays a very crucial role in the same. Well, it seems like Tabu’s character in the movie will add more weightage to its storyline. In the poster, the actress is seen wearing a pink and black ensemble and is sitting on the top of a table. She teams up her outfit with junk jewellery and has loose, curly hair.

Check out Tabu’s first look from Jawaani Jaaneman below:

For the unversed, Jawaani Jaaneman marks the collaboration of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu after almost two decades. The two of them have previously worked in numerous movies like Hum Saath Saath Hai, Tu Chor Mai Sipahi, etc. The movie’s co – producer, Jaccky Bhagnani has called Tabu the ‘tangy twist’in the story which has further piqued the interest of the audiences. Jawaani Jaaneman also marks the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaya Furniturewala. It is scheduled to be released on January 31, 2020.

