Jawaani Jaaneman Teaser Released: Saif Ali Khan portrays a naughty 'Player' in this rom com; Check it out

The makers have released the teaser of Jawaani Jaaneman and it is rib-tickling. Saif Ali Khan is back in his Cocktail avatar to entertain us.

, who was last seen in Laal Kaptaan is all geared up for his upcoming rom-com Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor is back to make the audience go LOL with his quirky comedy. Recently, the makers dropped the first poster with the lead actor asleep with two women. The second poster has a similar set up however, this time around, Saif is up and has a smirk on his face. We must say, the second poster took us back to Saif's Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal.

And now, the makers have released the teaser of the film and it is rib-tickling. Saif Ali Khan is back in his Cocktail avatar to entertain us. The teaser starts with Saif roaring looking at himself in the mirror. He is enjoying his life drinking, sleeping with girls and goofing around. Also, today morning we had announced that Saif Ali Khan's iconic song Ole Ole from the movie Yeh Dillagi will be recreated in this movie. It will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi and crooned by Yash Narvekar. Well, if you watch the teaser, in the background a crunch of Ole Ole is been playing which will bring a smile on your face.

Check out Jawaani Jaaneman's teaser here:

Talking about the movie, the rom-com is directed by Nitin Kakkar and sees Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewalla making her Bollywood debut in it. Apart from Saif and Alaya, Jawaani Jaaneman also sees Saif reunite with . The January 2020 release also stars Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu in pivotal roles. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Amar Khanna, Tabu as Jaya Bakshi and Alaya Furniturewala as Gauri Khanna. Jawaani Jaaneman is set to release on January 30, 2020.

Also Read: Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan starrer to recreate the iconic song Ole Ole; Deets inside

Credits :YouTube

Read More