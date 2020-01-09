Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer: Saif's naughty antics, Tabu's 'hippie' act and Alaya's fresh face leave us intrigued

The makers of Jawaani Jaaneman unveil its trailer today. Saif Ali Khan is naughty at 40 while Tabu looks stunning and Alaya makes for a promising fresh face as seen in the trailer.

Nitin Kakkar's film Jawaani Jaaneman has been making a lot of noise ever since it was announced. Such is the title of the film that it grasps attention while 's presence is like a cherry on the cake. Naughty at forty, he plays the role of a single father looking for a prospective match, not hor his daughter, but for himself. The film reunites Saif Ali Khan and on the celluloid after 1999 film Biwi No.1 where the actor played a guest appearance. Jawaani Jaaneman also features fresh face Alaya Furniturewala.

The makers of the film unveiled its trailer a while ago and Saif Ali Khan will remind you of his Cocktail avatar yet again. We also hear his iconic song Ole Ole play in the background. He is happily living a carefree life until he finds out about his daughter. The 21-year-old knocks on his door and gives him a reality check. Saif refuses to embrace fatherhood, enter Tabu, his ex-wife and his daughter's mother. Amidst the fun, humour and bittersweet banter, he finds his family. Check out the trailer.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to release on January 31, 2020. The film is all set to face a box office clash with Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Mann starrer Happy Hardy and Heer where the musician-actor is seen playing a double role.

Credits :Youtube

