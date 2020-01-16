Jawaani Jaaneman's Alaya F reveals she wants to work with Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan; Admires Alia & Deepika

Alaya F said that people need to realise that even in their struggle, actors are privileged. If they got rejected in 10 auditions, someone else has got the thumbs down 100 times.

If there is one movie that has been creating a lot of buzz in the media of late, it is definitely Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie piqued the interest of the audiences when its first poster was released by the makers which showcased with two women by his side. Jawaani Jaaneman also marks Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewala, who will portray the role of Saif Ali Khan's daughter. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Alaya spoke about the most talked about word in the industry Nepotism.

Alaya F said that people need to realise that even in their struggle, actors are privileged. If they got rejected in 10 auditions, someone else has got the thumbs down 100 times. Their struggle is greater. But just because she is privileged, doesn’t mean that she is not going to do what she loves and works hard at it. She further said, "Sara, Ananya (Panday), Tara (Sutaria), Janhvi (Kapoor), among others, are all extremely talented in different ways and together we’ve so much to offer. I respect everyone and have watched all their interviews several times to learn from their mistakes and take note of their good points. I’ve also learned to see them in the limelight.”

The debut actress further said that she wishes to work with Kartik Aaryan, and Ayushmann Khurrana as she enjoys watching them on screen. She further confessed that she admires , and and hopes someone follows her footsteps one day.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled to be released on January 31, 2020. The movie also features Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu in significant roles.

