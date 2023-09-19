Jawan: Aaliyah Qureishi on dancing with Shah Rukh Khan in Zinda Banda despite injury: I took painkillers and…

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan has been smashing records at the box office right from the day it was released in theatres. Even after 12 days, the film has continued its historic run. Jawan, directed by Atlee, also stars Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Aaliyah Qureishi, Priyamani, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, among others. Aaliyah, who is part of the girl squad in Jawan, was noticeably missing from certain parts of the film’s song Zinda Banda. Now, she has revealed the reason behind it.

Aaliyah Qureishi on dancing with Shah Rukh Khan in Zinda Banda despite injury

In a conversation with Indian Express, Aaliyah said that she had an injury, which is why she was missing from certain parts of the song. “So, I had a small accident during the dance shoot. It sounds ridiculous but while we were practising, a dancer’s dufli slipped from her hand, went through the crack of the stair and fell on my head. Atlee sir was like you have a bump on your head, go home and rest,” she said. For the first two days, she wasn’t in the condition to walk as she had a bad headache, but on the third day she took painkillers and rushed back on set to dance with SRK in Znda Banda.

“I took painkillers and rushed back. Shah Rukh Khan ke sath naachne ka mauka roz nahi milta hai (You don’t get a chance to dance with Shah Rukh Khan every day). It’s unfortunate that I missed being part of the start of the song,” she said.

She also spoke about how Shah Rukh has been so nice and kind to them. “He made us feel like an equal and taught us how one should keep working with the same passion for years,” she said.

About Jawan

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Aaliyah Qureishi, Eijaz Khan, Sangay Tsheltrim, among others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have special appearances in the film.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

