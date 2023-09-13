Jawan: Aaliyah Qureishi shares her experience doing Shah Rukh Khan starrer, calls Vijay Sethupathi 'humble'

Shah Rukh Khan delivered his second blockbuster of the year 2023 with the action thriller Jawan. The film received the biggest opening for any Bollywood film in history and continues to do wonders at the box office. Apart from SRK, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the villain and singer-actress Aaliyah Qureishi in a supporting role.

Aaliyah Qureishi talks about Vijay Sethupathi

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Qureishi opened up about her experience of doing Jawan. She said that she was a fan of Vijay Sethupathi. “I love Vijay, sir. I will fight to death anyone who says anything even slightly bad about him", she added and called him a “humble person." The actress further said, “When you speak to him, you won’t feel like you are talking to a brilliant actor or star. He is just nice, calm, and on his own. He doesn’t have anything flashy. Sometimes, he would have an acting coach with him on the set, just to bounce ideas off on how to do a scene slightly different or to find if there’s any inflexion he could change. So, he’s always trying to improve his craft even though he’s at the top."

Sharing her experience of working with SRK and Vijay, Qureishi said, "While Shah Rukh sir is all about charisma and style, Vijay is more about improvisation, where he would just say something funny out of the blue."

Aaliyah Qureishi on working with Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with India Today, the actress revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was "very warm towards us from the beginning." She said, "It was really nice. He was very warm towards us from the beginning. The first time I met him, he hugged me. He gave a very fatherly vibe towards all of us. When I said, ‘I'm so excited to work with you sir, he replied, ‘Not more excited than I am.’"

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). The film was released on September 7th in Hindi and dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages.

