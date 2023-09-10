Jawan: Action choreographer drops Shah Rukh Khan’s stunt BTS video from Atlee’s movie; Fans are in love

Jawan, the mass action thriller which features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, has now emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of Hindi cinema in recent times. The project, which marked the Bollywood debut of renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee, is now winning the hearts of audiences with its stellar performances, and most importantly, the high-voltage stunt sequences.

Renowned action choreographer Ferdi Fischer, who is best known for his work in The Gray Man and Fast and Furious franchise, designed the stunt sequences of Jawan. Recently, the technician shared a BTS video from the sets of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, on his social media handle, which he eventually deleted.

Ferdi Fischer shares a stunning BTS video of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan location

The Atlee directorial has highly impressed audiences with its stunning stunt sequence. Especially, Shah Rukh Khan and his co-stars' stunt scene on a moving truck made the theatres berserk. Ferdi Fischer, the Hollywood stunt choreographer who composed the action scenes for the film, recently took to his Twitter handle and shared an exciting BTS video, which shows the efforts SRK and his co-stars put into the making of the much-loved action setpiece.

"Throw to that unforgettable day earlier this year on the set of Jawan with the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan! Big ups to Spiro and Red Chillies Entertainment for this once-in-a-lifetime gig. Don't miss this signature wrap-around shot of SRK, captured with our cutting-edge #WrapCam prototype! First-Day earnings? A jaw-dropping $1.2 Billion," the renowned stunt director captioned his now-deleted post.

Have a look at Ferdi Fischer's Twitter post, and screenshots from the BTS video, below:

All About Jawan

The mass actioner features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, as an Indian Army commando named Vikram Rathore, and his son Azad Rathore, a vigilante. South cinema's lady superstar Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut with Jawan, which features National award-winner Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

Popular Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made a special appearance in the film. Anirudh Ravichander composed songs and the original score for the project. Jawan is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan says he is a big fan of co-star Vijay Sethupathi; drops major hint on Jawan 2 plot