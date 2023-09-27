Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan opens up on social media negativity, ‘all of us have to have patience, dignity…’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has always graced the silver screen with his marvelous work in the movies. Recently, the actor came up with his latest venture Jawan that left his fans going gaga over him once again. While SRK has been soaking the film’s grand success, he has also been interacting with his fans on a frequent basis by conducting Ask SRK sessions on X (Formerly Twitter). Recently, during one of the sessions, Shah Rukh Khan opened up on the issue of social media negativity and said that it is important to maintain dignity and have patience.

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on the issue of social media negativity

During an Ask SRK session conducted by King Khan on X on Wednesday evening, the Dear Zindagi actor was questioned by a fan about social media negativity and ways to stay calm and positive. “One advice to your fans is to be calm and positive like you amidst this social media negativity and fan wars? @iamsrk #AskSRK,” mentioned the fan in his tweet. Responding to it, Baadshaah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan stated that one should not use “profanities” and “personal negativity” and also emphasized spreading love. “Yeah, good idea. Please all of us have to have patience and dignity. No, using profanities and personal negativity for anyone. God Bhagwaan Allah looks at those kindly whose words are kind. Words lead to things and things to feelings…spread love only. #Jawan,” said King Khan in his response to his fans.

Does SRK think about life before stardom? Check out what he has to say

Notably, during the same Ask SRK session, the actor was questioned by a fan if he ever looked back and thought about stardom. “how often do u sit and look back on life ? And think about life before stardom? #AskSRK,” stated the tweet by the actor’s fan. To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied and said, “Never ever. The road ahead is more attractive than the paths I have already negotiated. #Jawan.”

While King Khan’s impeccable acting skills are undoubtedly laudable, his wisdom and view towards life too, seems to keep his fans hooked to him.

ALSO READ: 'Bhai damaad jaisa...': Shah Rukh Khan REACTS in Jawan style to fan's Virat Kohli query