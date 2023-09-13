Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra recalls co-star Deepika Padukone’s kind gesture; ‘Deeply touched by her solidarity’

Jawan, the recently released mass actioner that features superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is now breaking all the pre-existing collection records of Hindi cinema. The movie, which marked the Bollywood debut of Tamil director Atlee, has been receiving immense love from the audiences for being an out-and-out commercial entertainer.

Ridhi Dogra, the famous actress who is best known for her performances in TV and OTT series appeared in a pivotal role in Jawan, which features a stellar supporting cast. In a recent chat with Zoom, Ridhi Dogra opened up about sharing the screen with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone in the film and made an interesting revelation.

Ridhi Dogra is moved by Deepika Padukone's kind gesture

For the unversed, Ridhi Dogra played the role of Kaveri, a kind policewoman who adopts Azad Rathore, the son of Captain Vikram Rathore (both characters played by Shah Rukh Khan) and his wife, Aishwarya. Deepika Padukone played the role of Aishwarya in the film, the most of her scenes in the film are with King Khan and Dogra. Interestingly, in her recent chat with Zoom, The Married Woman actress revealed Deepika Padukone was a considerate co-star, and stated that she is moved by the Pathaan actress's kind gesture.

According to Ridhi Dogra, Deepika arrived on the sets with her entire team, and they were sitting together behind the monitor. As the shooting progressed, the actress and her team started chatting. Dogra, who wanted to respect their privacy, chose to sit behind them. However, Deepika Padukone noticed this and quietly moved her chair to sit with Ridhi, instead. "Deeply touched by her solidarity and gratitude that we are actors together," stated the Jawan actress in her interview with Zoom.

