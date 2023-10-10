Jawan actress Sanya Malhotra calls existence of catfights in Bollywood ‘boring’; says ‘It’s high time we…’

The year 2023 has been a remarkable year for Sanya Malhotra. She was a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s magnum opus, Jawan which broke massive records at the box office. The actress made her debut in the year 2016 with Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Ever since then, she has been a part of various multi-starrer films. The actress in her filmy career has also worked alongside female co-stars. In a recent interview, Sanya was asked about the existence of catfights in Bollywood. The actress opined that such a perception is so boring and that there have been secured women with whom she has worked till now.

Sanya Malhotra reacts to the perception of catfights in Bollywood

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sanya Malhotra discussed the existence of catfights in Bollywood. The actress opined that having worked with several women in her career Jawan being the latest example, her belief that women stand united in Bollywood is strengthened. “The perception about the presence of catfights is so boring. I started off with Dangal and then Pataakha. I get inspired by looking at all the amazing work that all these actresses are doing when a film does good,” she said.

She further added, “As an audience member, I feel very happy, proud and inspired. It’s high time we support each other; it’s high time we celebrate our success together. I genuinely believe that success and work is in abundance. Aisa nahi hai ke bahut hi kum quantity mein kaam available hai ya humein ladh ladh ke kaam milega, ya hum successful ho payenge (It’s not like there is lack of work or we will have to fight to get the work and only then we’ll be successful)”.

Sanya Malhotra on developing friendship with her Jawan co-actresses

The actress asserted that there is something for every actor in the film industry to choose from and shine due to their craft. She remarked, “I feel very happy when I see security in women that I’ve worked with till now.”

Furthermore, citing the example of her latest film, Jawan, she stated that she has found such a nice friendship with all the girls in Jawan. “We have a messaging group, and we keep updating each other about our emotional state, even post-release. Even when we were shooting, we created so many good moments together,” divulged the actress.

The actress admits to cherishing strong womanhood around her. Apart from working with women on films, she talked about ‘amazing women’ who inspire in her life. She stated, “Actresses indulged in a catfight might be a good PR peg, but it is not a reality. There are no catfights in the industry. I have seen women supporting each other around me, which really makes me happy,” she remarked, adding that her film Jawan also reflects the same with its ensemble cast.

