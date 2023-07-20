Jawan: All you need to know about Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's exciting songs in Atlee directorial

After the blockbuster success of Pathaan, the fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan had been eagerly awaiting updates for his upcoming film Jawan. The Jawan prevue that was released earlier this month has taken the social media by storm. The breathtaking visuals and SRK’s never-seen-before avatar has become talk of the town. Now, the tracklist of this Atlee directorial has been revealed.

Jawan’s tracklist has 6 songs

Jawan’s soundtrack and background score has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. A trade analyst reported that the soundtrack of Jawan will consist of six songs. There would apparently be a title song of the film. Apart from that, a song called Faratha has been picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who is making a special appearance in the film. Actress Nayanthara will have her own introduction song. The official poster of the actress was met with immense praise in which she seems to be dressed as a cop.

Shah Rukh Khan’s girl gang including Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani will also have their own song in which they will steal the show. The pair of Shah Rukh and Deepika will feature in a romantic track titled “Dil Tere Naal Jodiyaan.” A song, reportedly the remake of Ramaiya Vatsavaiya, will play during the end credits and will present SRK in an unseen look. SRK’s various looks from the prevue, be it his villainous self in a mask, his bald transformation, or the one in bandages, have already piqued the interest of the viewers.

About Jawan

Apart from the official tracklist, the fans will also see a bald but menacing King Khan dancing to the retro song Beqarar Karke from 1962 in a metro coach, which was also included in the prevue. Earlier, it was revealed that Shah Rukh had choreographed the steps in the hilarious scene himself.

Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with filmmaker Atlee. It also features Vijay Sethupathi in the role of the antagonist. The stellar cast including Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and others in key roles will be seen performing high-octane action sequences. The trailer of the film is much awaited. The film will hit the big screens on September 7, 2023.

