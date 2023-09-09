Jawan: Ameesha Patel congratulates Shah Rukh Khan for creating 'Gadar' at the box office

Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the huge success of Gadar 2, in which she was seen alongside Sunny Deol. She, too, joined the long list of Bollywood celebrities who are hailing King Khan on the huge opening of his recent release Jawan. Ameesha took to social media to share her happiness and congratulated him in an interesting manner.

Ameesha Patel congratulates Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan

Ameesha Patel took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to congratulate Shah Rukh Khan for giving another hit after Pathaan. Interestingly, the tweet that she wrote had a reference to her own recent film Gadar 2. She wrote, "Congrats Shah Rukh Khan for once again creating GADAR at the box office... Who better than you can do this magic... We love you." Have a look:

In fact, last week, Shah Rukh attended Gadar 2's success party which was hosted in Mumbai, and in videos that went viral, he was seen hugging and congratulating Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Moreover, in one of the Ask SRK sessions, when a fan asked if he had watched Gadar 2, King Khan replied, "Yeah, loved it."

Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans on X

After Jawan was released and fans started flooding social media with Jawan screening pictures, dancing videos, and much more, the Badshah of Bollywood thanked his fans and wrote, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, who is also making his directorial debut in Bollywood, Jawan featured Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role. Apart from him, the film also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Girija Oak, and others. At the same time, as promised, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt made special appearances in the movie.

