Jawan and Tiger 3’s Ridhi Dogra says she has proven herself time and again: ‘Now I need big roles’

Ridhi Dogra has had quite an interesting journey in the world of acting. She has starred in a number of TV shows as well as OTT series such as Asur, The Married Woman, and more. She was most recently seen in the Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 and in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan before that. In a recent interview, the actress said that she has proven herself many times and that she needs big roles now.

Ridhi Dogra on the casting process

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ridhi Dogra called out the culture of only casting people who are ‘everywhere’ and constantly being ‘papped.’ She said there’s a lot of noise around certain people, despite them being talentless. Just because someone is everywhere and is being papped, people in the industry will cast them, said Ridhi.

The Jawan actress said that this isn’t new and has always been the case. She then said that she got so much love from the audience but wants the industry to wake up. “What is it that you need to do to prove yourself? I have proved myself time and again. What is probably not there is that I am nobody’s sister, nobody’s daughter, nephew, or niece,” she explained.

Ridhi Dogra says that she needs the ‘big roles and spotlight’

She further added, “I am going to keep pushing it, wherever I can. If you work in a factory and the factory owner is more comfortable talking to his bhatija (nephew), over the guy who is putting in hours and hours, you can’t do anything. I have proven myself enough; now I need the big roles and spotlight,” she said.

Ridhi Dogra said that she wants people in the film industry to take the work of diligent actors seriously and put their money on people who are hardworking. While she said that she will always do her best in every role she plays, no matter how big or small, it doesn’t mean she won’t express her desire to do big roles.

Ridhi Dogra played the role of Kaveri Amma in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, while she was seen as Shaheen in Salman's Tiger 3.

