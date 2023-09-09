Jawan: Arjun Kapoor heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s action movie; ‘The one and only king…’

Jawan, the mass action film that features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is set to break all the pre-existing box office records of Hindi cinema. The project, which is directed by the renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee, hit the theatres globally on September 7, Thursday. As reported earlier, Jawan made an earth-shattering opening collection at the box office and has already earned the blockbuster tag. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, the popular Bollywood actor took to his Instagram handle and reviewed Shah Rukh Khan's film.

Arjun Kapoor heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

The popular actor, who is a self-confessed fan of masala action films, has clearly loved the Atlee directorial to every bit. Arjun Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle and heaped praises on Jawan by sharing a special theatre video of Shah Rukh Khan's interval fight scene from the film on his Story, along with a lovely note. "#Jawan @Iamsrk the one and only King... uff too good...," wrote Arjun as he heaped praise on King Khan.

"@nayanthara welcome to our side... we ain't letting go of you now!!!" added the actor, who is clearly impressed with the performance of the South cinema's lady superstar Nayanthara, and her Bollywood debut. "@atlee47 sir wow just wow (fire emoji) @gaurikhan @poojadadlani," Arjun Kapoor further added, as he expressed his admiration for the film's director, Atlee.

Have a look at Arjun Kapoor's review of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, below:

ALSO READ: Jawan: How Shah Rukh Khan nailed epic double role in the actioner? Body double Prashant shares intriguing BTS