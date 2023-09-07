Jawan: As Shah Rukh Khan's film releases, Amitabh Bachchan reminisces unprecedented craze for Shahenshah

Amitabh Bachchan is easily one of the biggest and most influential stars in Bollywood. In his career spanning more than six decades, Big B has acted in dozens of iconic films. One of them is the 1988 action drama Shahenshah directed by Tinnu Anand. Amid the euphoria surrounding the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Sr Bachchan recalls the time when Shahenshah was released.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls Shahenshah

Recently, Big B took to X (previously Twitter) to talk about Shahenshah, which is one of his most successful and popular works. A user tweeted that the 1988 film had an "unprecedented craze" as 20 thousand people rushed to theatres to watch its first show. This took place in New Delhi's Shiela Cinema where the advance booking records were broken. The actor retweeted and wrote, "Those were the days .. and there were many more such days .. absolutely unprecedented .. !! humbled and filled with pride."

Check out his tweet

About Shahenshah

Shahenshah was produced and directed by Tinnu Anand. Jaya Bachchan wrote the story while the screenplay was written by Inder Raj Anand. The film also starred Meenakshi Sheshadri, Amrish Puri, Pran, Aruna Irani, Prem Chopra, and Kader Khan among others. It marked Big B's return to the big screen after he took a break and joined politics. One of the film's dialogues 'Rishte mein to ham tumhare baap hote hain, naam hai Shahenshah' (I'm your father in relation, and the name is Shahenshah) has become really iconic.

Jawan, on the other hand, is directed by Atlee Kumar. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). The film's background score and music have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while G.K. Vishnu and Ruben serve as its cinematographer and editor respectively. Before release, it surpassed the advance booking record of Pathaan. Today, on its release date, videos from across the nation have been doing the rounds. In them, fans can be seen bursting crackers and dancing outside theatres to celebrate Jawan's release. Jawan is expected to score triple digital on its opening day.

ALSO READ: Jawan’s Ridhi Dogra pens heartfelt note and PIC with Atlee; says Shah Rukh Khan ‘knocked it out of the park’