Jawan: Atlee attends special screening for real-life heroes; thanks Shah Rukh Khan for THIS

The Jawan euphoria continues to engulf us! Ruling the roost with respect to audience reactions and box office collections, Jawan is a blockbuster hit. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, Atlee's directorial has instantly escalated to unprecedented proportions. Talking about King Khan, with a career spanning across four decades, he has been a part of many outstanding and commercially successful films. Recently, Atlee attended a special screening of Jawan that was organized only for real-life heroes in Mumbai.

Atlee attended a special screening of Jawan in Mumbai

Atlee, who made his directorial Bollywood debut with Jawan, marked his presence at the screening specially held for Indian Army men, police officers and traffic police personnel in Mumbai.

In fact, after the screening, the director was seen interacting for a few minutes with the media people and opened up about the huge response that the film is getting across the country. Atlee said, "It is very overwhelming, it is actually God's blessing. God has been kind to us, I think we have done our part as a filmmaker to entertain the audiences. Whatever we wished that it would entertain people, it has worked among the audiences in the theatres. People are really happy about it and showering their love on the film."

Moreover, he also extended his gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan and other cast and crew members as he said, "Mainly, it's all because of Shah Rukh sir, the Red Chillies team, and the entire team that has worked on the film for the past three and a half years."

Reacting to the response that Jawan is getting, Atlee simply said that their motive was to entertain the audience and the love that Jawan is getting is "pumping" them to give the audience "something great in next film as well".

Which other Khan would Atlee like to work with?

When asked by one of the media persons if he would like to work with any other Khan, Atlee said that he would love to work with everyone. Furthermore, when asked to name one Khan apart from SRK, he said, "I want to work with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, everyone."

Jawan was released on September 7, and within just three days of its release, the film has been attributed to be Atlee's biggest directorial.

ALSO READ: Jawan box office: Shah Rukh Khan film collects Rs 500 crores worldwide in 4 days with USD 22M overseas weekend