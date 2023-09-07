Jawan: Atlee expresses gratitude to fans for showering love on Shah Rukh Khan starrer; 'Let the movie speak'

September 7 will always be a very special day for Shah Rukh Khan fans because the Jawan fever has spread across the nation like a festival. The highly anticipated film, Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, has been finally released in theaters today. Fans eagerly rushed to cinemas early in the morning to experience the magic of King Khan on the big screen. The film has become one of the biggest releases ever for a Bollywood film in history. The movie directed by Atlee is receiving a lot of love from both the audience and critics. Numerous videos of fans dancing both inside and outside theaters from different parts of the country are becoming viral on social media. Recently, Atlee has expressed his gratitude to fans post the film’s phenomenal opening.

Jawan director Atlee expresses his gratitude to fans

During a recent interaction with CNN News 18, Atlee expressed his gratitude to fans for the immense love they have shown to his highly anticipated film, Jawan. He said, “The movie is amazing. Let the movie speak. Don’t want to talk much. Thank you all. Love you.” He also revealed Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to the film and shared that even he loved it.

Jawan’s music composer Anirudh R who accompanied Atlee also spoke about the film and said, “It was such a great experience to work for the film. Great response from the audience so far. The movie will become a big hit worldwide.”

Shah Rukh Khan expresses his gratitude as fans attend the 6 AM show of Jawan

The Bollywood superstar, who is clearly moved by all the love he's receiving for Jawan, replied to the fan’s video from Gaiety Theatre and left a heartfelt message which read, “Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theater. Big love and thanks,” in his X post (formerly known as Twitter).

In the video posted by Shah Rukh Khan's official fan club, the dedicated fans of the superstar can be seen enthusiastically chanting, “Bharath ki Shaan Shah Rukh Khan,” as they march towards the Gaiety Theatre for the historic 6 AM show of the film. The video was captione d as, “It's 5:35 AM in the morning and we have started celebration for our historic 6 AM and it's MASS HYSTERIA as welcome the KING to the big screen!” SEE THE POST HERE:

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone also makes a special appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer directed and written by Atlee.

