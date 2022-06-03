Jawan: Atlee reveals feeling 'emotional' about collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan; Says 'grew up admiring you'

On Friday Shah Rukh Khan announced his new film, Jawan. It is touted to be a massive action entertainer, the film promises high octane action sequences with SRK in a never-before-seen avatar and is directed by Atlee. Jawan will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres across the globe. The first look of the film sets the tone for what’s to come, a larger-than-life action entertainer.

Shah Rukh shared the teaser on Instagram on Friday afternoon, writing, “An action-packed 2023!!- Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.” Now, director Atlee also shared the teaser of Jawan on his social media handle and expressed his joy on working with Shah Rukh Khan in the film. He wrote: "Feeling emotional, excited & blessed. Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you sir. @iamsrk & I proudly present to you #Jawan https://bit.ly/JawanAnnouncement. Releasing on 2nd June 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada."

Check out Atlee's post:

Also Read: Jawan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan announces his FIRST collaboration with Atlee; To release on 2 June 2023