Jawan Audio Launch: Kamal Haasan calls Shah Rukh Khan 'symbol of love'; greets fans virtually

The Jawan audio launch event took place at Sai Ram Engineering College today, August 30. As fans eagerly await the film's release, this pre-release event increased the anticipation to see the magic Shah Rukh Khan on the big screens again. During the event, South superstar Kamal Haasan virtually greeted the fans and sent good wishes to the team of Jawan while praising SRK as he could not attend the event for some unknown reasons. Apart from Shah Rukh, the event was graced by Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, Anirudh, and others.

Kamal Haasan calls Shah Rukh Khan 'symbol of love'

A video shared by a Twitter user named 'iamsrksneha' shows Kamal Haasan praising the Shah Rukh Khan and sending good wishes to the film ahead of its release. He was heard saying, "I wanted to attend the event but due to issue I couldn't, I can't stop my self to meet Shah Rukh Khan my friend and icon of love."

About Jawan, the South superstar added, "The film has brought together talents from Indian Cinema."

Praising SRK, Kamal called him a 'symbol of love'. He further added, "In 30 years he has become the symbol of love. In spite of all the tumultuous times, your smile lights up thousands of fame. I want this film to succeed and you to succeed. The way you deal with everything with panache and dignity is inspiring."

On Twitter, hashtags such as 'Welcome To Chennai KIng SRK,' 'JawanPre Release Event,' 'SHAH RUKH KHAN,' 'JAWAN,' and others have been trending since the start of the event.

SRK was showered with lots of praise as Vijay Sethupathi also told all the good things about him. Sethupathi added, "Best thing about Shah Rukh Khan sir is treating people equally, no matter you are a small, big, or regional actor. I met Shah Rukh Khan sir in Melbourne and he said I'm very good actor, later after then he offered me, Jawan."

During the event, Shah Rukh danced to the 'One Two Three Four' song from his super hit film Chennai Express on Twitter. SRK graced the stage with his super cool steps with Sunil Grover and Priyamani.

Meanwhile, Jawan is an action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee. The film is all set to hit screens on September 7.

