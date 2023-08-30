Jawan Audio Launch: Shah Rukh Khan dances to Chennai Express' song with Priyamani-Sunil Grover; fans go gaga

Jawan audio launch event gracefully illuminated the Sai Ram Engineering College on August 30. A few hours ago, Shah Rukh Khan made his grand entry with his signature style and fans went gaga. During the event, Sunil Grover and Priyamani asked SRK to dance on the stage. The moment Shah Rukh went up to the stage, the sound of cheers became double. The three of them danced to one of the most popular dance numbers of Chennai Express.

Shah Rukh Khan dances to Chennai Express' song with Priyamani-Sunil Grover

A while ago, a fan page of Shah Rukh Khan named SRKsSteven posted a video of the actor coming on the stage and dancing to 'One Two Three Four' song from his super hit film Chennai Express on Twitter. SRK graced the stage with his super cool steps with Sunil Grover and Priyamani.

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan made his grand entry at the Jawan audio launch event wearing a white tee, blue jacket, and blue denim jeans. He also wore sunglasses.

At the event, Art Dir Muthuraj revealed, "We have shot a big schedule of #Jawan for almost 150 days in Chennai, benefiting 3000+ families. A big thanks to Shah Rukh Khan for permitting to shoot the film in Chennai."

On August 29, SRK shared the information about the event and said that he might do some 'tha tha thaiya' at the event. He wrote, "Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards."

About Jawan

Jawan is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see the magic of SRK on the big screens after the massive success of Pathaan. The makers of Jawan have already shared the release date of the much-awaited trailer of the film which is coming on August 31.

Meanwhile, Jawan is set to release on September 7, 2023.

