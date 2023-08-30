Jawan Audio Launch: Shah Rukh Khan leaves the crowd in a frenzy as he pulls his signature pose; WATCH

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Atlee's directorial has been grabbing numerous headlines since the day of its announcement. Fans are eagerly waiting to experience a new avatar of SRK on the big screens after the massive success of Pathaan this year. Ahead of its release, the makers of the film organized an audio launch event in Chennai on August 30. The event was attended by Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, Anirudh, and others apart from Shah Rukh. During the event, SRK left the crowd in a frenzy as he did his world-famous signature pose.

Shah Rukh Khan pulls his signature pose at Jawan audio launch event

A video shared by a fan club named 'srkuniverse' on Instagram shows Shah Rukh Khan coming to the stage and stealing the hearts of the crowd by doing his world-famous signature pose. The actor danced to the song, the recently released Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Jawan.

Sharing the video, in the caption, the fan page wrote, "The Last Of The Stars bringing the sky down with His majestic moves & SHAHsome signature pose."

As soon as SRK started dancing, the crowd began cheering for him aloud.

Have a look at the video:

In a video shared by a Twitter user named 'iamsrksneha,' Shah Rukh can be seen dancing on stage with the artists. The event has increased the anticipation ahead of the film's release.

Take a look:

During the event, South superstar Kamal Haasan virtually praised SRK as he called the actor a 'symbol of love'. Haasan also sent best wishes to the team of Jawan, ahead of its release. The veteran actor said, "I want this film to succeed and you to succeed. The way you deal with everything with panache and dignity is inspiring."

The makers of Jawan have already shared the release date of the much-awaited trailer of the film which is coming on August 31.

Meanwhile, Jawan is an action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee. The film is all set to hit screens on September 7. Deepika Padukone will be making a special appearance in the film.

