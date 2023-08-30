Jawan Audio Launch: Shah Rukh Khan oozes swag in pic with Sanya Malhotra; poses with his girl gang

After Pathaan’s success, Shah Rukh Khan will be soon seen in his upcoming action-thriller movie Jawan. The fans of King Khan are up for many surprises as the film comes close to its release date. It’s already been an exciting week for Khan's fans. After the release of the first look, three songs from the album have also been dropped recently.

Today, the audio launch of the film also happened in Chennai and the internet is currently flooded with visuals from the event.

Sanya Malhotra posted a selfie with SRK from the Chennai audio launch

Directed by Atlee in his debut Hindi film, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priya Mani, and Sanya Malhotra. SRK’s BFF Deepika Padukone is also said to make a special appearance in the film. To attend the grand audio launch, Sanya, who plays a pivotal role in the film, flew to Chennai along with her girl gang.

Giving us an insight into how her day looked, she posted a couple of unseen images on her Instagram stories. Sanya posted a video clip of the ‘boss man’ Atlee while he was on the stage of the launch, addressing the audience.

Next up was a collage of all the women who are a part of the film namely Girija Godbole, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Priyamani Raj, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Sanya.

The Pagglait actor then broke the internet with her selfie with SRK.

The last image that she reposted from Girija’s stories had everyone posing with Khan. While Sanya and Priyamani missed getting clicked with SRK, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover didn’t lose this opportunity.

Jawan Audio Launch round-up

During the Jawan audio launch event in Chennai earlier today, Kamal Haasan virtually graced the audience and praised Shah Rukh Khan while sending good wishes to the team. Vijay Sethupathi, who will be seen sharing the screen with Khan spoke highly of the actor. The audience went crazy after SRK danced to the Chennai Express song 'One Two Three Four' with Priyamani and Sunil Grover. While the leading lady Nayanthara was expected to attend the event, she skipped it.

More on Jawan

In the film, SRK will be seen in a dual role. The protagonist, a commando (Jawan) goes on a mission to rectify the wrongs in society with help from a group of women. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 7, 2023.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Does Shah Rukh Khan's song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya have a Chak De India connection? Find out