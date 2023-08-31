Jawan Audio Launch: Shah Rukh Khan recalls when he fell in 'love' with Tamil cinema; talks about Dil Se shoot

Fans are awaiting the release of Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. This is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Atlee's directorial has been grabbing headlines since the day of its announcement. Ahead of its release, the team of Jawan organized a grand audio launch event in Chennai on August 30. The event was attended by Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, Anirudh, and others apart from Shah Rukh. During the event, Shah Rukh recalled when he fell in love with Tamil cinemas and also talked about the shooting of Dil Se.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about Dil Se shoot during Jawan audio launch event

On August 30, Shah Rukh Khan graced the Jawan Audio Launch event in Chennai at Sai Ram Engineering College. During the event, King Khan opened up about his love for Tamil cinemas along with the shooting of his film Dil Se.

Recalling the time he fell in love with Tamil cinemas, SRK said, "Quickly I tell you how I started falling in love with Tamil cinema. Very early on I understood that some of the finest cinemas come from Tamil Nadu and I was very lucky to make two friends, one was Mani Ratnam and one was Mr. Santosh Sivan."

Talking about the shooting of Dil Se, the actor added, "I came down here and shot Dil Se which was my first experience of a Tamil film and of course (making steps of Chaiyya Chaiyya) 'chal chaiyya chaiyya' then I got to know wonderful Mr. Kamal Haasan and I worked with him, for him in a film called Hey Ram and that was the first and last time I have ever spoken Tamil because I spoken Tamil in that film. And then, the greatest of the all became my friend by coming over one night and doing one shot for my film Ravan, the great Rajinikanth."

Shah Rukh also thanked the Tamil film industry as he said, "I actually have never attended a function for a film like this in my life. So thank you all the college kids, boys, and girls who have come from far. Thank you all the amazing filmmakers and the talented, outstanding film industry of Tamil Nadu for having me here, I'm humbled, thank you."

Meanwhile, Jawan is an action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee. The film is all set to hit screens on September 7.

