Jawan Audio Launch: Stage is set for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s pre-release event in Chennai; see PICS

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Jawan is just around the corner with less than ten days remaining until its release. Fans' anticipation is soaring as the superstar continues to unveil new content from the film. Alongside the first look, the music album has generated substantial excitement among the audience. The soundtrack, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has already introduced three songs: 'Zinda Banda,' 'Chaleya,' and 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.' The film's makers have reportedly organized a special audio launch event in Chennai, and images of the stage preparation and passes have become viral on social media. Filmmaker Atlee also shared his enthusiasm for the event, teasing fans with a picture from the venue.

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee to attend Jawan pre-release event in Chennai

Yesterday, Shah Rukh made an announcement on his Twitter account, revealing his participation in the special pre-release event in Chennai on August 30th. He also provided information about the venue and timing of the event. In his tweet, he wrote, “Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards.”

Following his announcement, several images depicting the preparations for the grand event have circulated widely on social media. The pictures showcase the college campus and the elaborate stage setup, along with glimpses of invitation passes. Take a look.

Director Atlee, who is helming Jawan, took to Instagram to share his excitement about the upcoming pre-release event. He posted a picture of the stage set up at the venue and captioned it, “Excited to meet everyone. After 3 years #jawan pre release event tomm 3pm -7pm @sairamec.”

More about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan pre-release event

Reports indicate that the event will serve as a grand audio launch for the film. The event is expected to be graced by the presence of the leading lady Nayanthara, as well as Vijay Sethupathi, who portrays the antagonist in the movie. While unconfirmed, there are reports suggesting that Anirudh Ravichander, the composer of the music album, might perform live at the event.

The film also includes prominent roles played by Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, while Deepika Padukone is set to make a cameo appearance. It is slated to hit the silver screens on September 7. The trailer will be launched in Dubai tomorrow.

