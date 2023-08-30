Jawan Audio Launch: Vijay Sethupathi praises Shah Rukh Khan; calls hilm, 'great human who loves everyone...'

The craze and glamor of the highly-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's audio launch event is not just bound in Chennai as the whole country is celebrating the pre-release event through live streams over Instagram, and Twitter and thanks to the accounts that went live during the event. The event took place at Sai Ram Engineering College today, August 30. During the event, Vijay Sethupathi praised Shah Rukh and his humanity, and fans were heard cheering for both the actors.

Vijay Sethupathi praises Shah Rukh Khan at Jawan audio launch event

On August 30, during the Jawan audio launch event, Vijay Sethupathi who will be seen sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, praised Bollywood's Baadshah.

Vijay said, "Best thing about Shah Rukh Khan sir is treating people equally, no matter you are a small, big, or regional actor. I met Shah Rukh Khan sir in Melbourne and he said I'm very good actor, later after then he offered me, jawan."

He further added, "A good artist must be a good human to give life to a character. SRK is a great human, who loves everyone equally. I love his spontaneity and knowledge."

During the vent, Shah Rukh danced to the 'One Two Three Four' song from his super hit film Chennai Express on Twitter. SRK graced the stage with his super cool steps with Sunil Grover and Priyamani.

The pre-release event of Jawan in Chennai showcased a platform where anticipation was built and created a buzz around the film. The event left the audience eagerly awaiting its release on the big screens.

Meanwhile, Jawan is an action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee. The film is all set to hit screens on September 7. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance in the film.

