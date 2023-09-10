Jawan: Azad or Vikram Rathore? Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star Sanya Malhotra shares her favorite character

Atlee Kumar’s directorial movie Jawan is still running strong at theatres across the country with people turning up in huge numbers to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, Priyamani, Riddhi Dogra and others spread their magic on the big screen. Dangal actress, Sanya Malhotra, was also an eminent part of the movie. The star recently took to Instagram and answered her fan’s questions about the action-thriller movie.

Sanya Malhotra shares her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan

During her conversation, the actress was asked about her experience of working in Jawan and with Shah Rukh Khan. An overjoyed and excited Sanya said that it was fantastic.

She added, “It was, definitely a dream come true for me. I can’t believe it still. But I’m so happy that everyone loved it. I have watched the film twice and I’m going to watch it again with my friends and family. It was amazing and I hope and pray that I get to work with him again because I got to learn so much from him and just being around him. It was such a surreal experience for me as an actor. I still can’t believe I’m a part of Jawan.”

Sanya Malhotra says Shah Rukh Khan pumped her up during her struggling days

The actress further shared an anecdote from her struggling days that has an SRK connection. She shared, “It’s a dream come true because I’m also from Delhi and when I came to Mumbai 10 years ago, my roommates, Jiya, Pratishtha, and Harshita, were all SRK fans and all of us are from Delhi. So, whenever any of us would get upset, we used to take a rickshaw and go to Bandstand, outside his (SRK’s) house, just to pump ourselves up that he’s also from Delhi.”

When asked which of SRK’s characters she loved the most, the actress said that it’s hard to pick. “Vikram Rathore and Azad, good to go chief," she responded.

Sanya Malhotra on working with director Atlee Kumar

The Pagglait actor divulged that she’s grateful to have worked with Atlee. “He helped me get out of my comfort zone. It takes time for an actor to step out of their bubble or maybe try something new but he really pushed me to find Eeram, to live Eeram, and to be Eeram and I’m so grateful that I got to work with him,” the actress added.

