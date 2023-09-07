Jawan: Besides Nayanthara, 9 actresses who debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor, Shah Rukh Khan has treated the fans with his second action entertainer of the year, Jawan after the super success of Pathaan. The excitement amongst fans doubled as it is directed by a South director. Furthermore, watching their favourite superstar on the 70 mm screen is an euphoric experience for them . Helmed by Atlee Kumar, the film gets even more special as it will also mark the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara. The actress who has already been ruling the industry down South is ready to set her mark in B-Town now . The chemistry between her and King Khan has already been well appreciated by the audience in the songs and now that the film is released, reviews remain universal.

Well, apart from Nayanthara, let’s take a look back at the list of leading ladies who stepped in the industry opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra-Baazigar

In the year 1993, making her way to the industry with Abbas-Mustan’s thriller, Baazigar, Shilpa Shetty debuted alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The movie was not only a blockbuster hit but Shetty was also nominated at award shows for her performance.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi- Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Who doesn’t remember the 1994 release, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, directed by Kundan Shah?The ever so romantic drama also had Deepak Tijori. The endearing chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was immensely loved by the audience, making it a box office success then. The evergreen tracks of the film still continue to rule the audience's heart.

Mahima Chaudhary- Pardes

In 1997, this Subhash Ghai directorial was the fourth highest grossing film of the year. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Apurva Agnihotri in the lead roles. The music of this romantic musical drama became a rage at the time of its release and continues to rule the playlist of music lovers.

Preity Zinta-Dil Se

Having luck by her side, the dimpled girl, Preity Zinta made her debut with ace filmmaker, Maniratnam’s, Dil Se. Released in the year 1998, the film Dil Se, also starred Manisha Koirala and Shah Rukh Khan. Though Zinta’s role in the film was limited, the innocence in her performance managed to make a connection with the audience.

Gayatri Oberoi-Swades

In 2004, Ashutosh Gowariker’s, Swades was released. The film aroused patriotism in every Indian and introduced a new face to the industry with Gayatri Oberoi.

Deepika Padukone-Om Shanti Om

It won’t be wrong to say that Deepika Padukone was one of those few lucky girls to get a chance to make her debut in such a high budget film, Om Shanti Om. The grill was really high for the actress as she has revealed in various interviews too. The film was released in 2007. A super successful flick which paved the way for the actress in B-Town.

Anushka Sharma- Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Yet another super hit film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Aditya Chopra’s directorial was released in the year 2008. An innocent simple love story which was widely appreciated by the audience. An out and out commercial film which minted good collections at the box office too.

Mahira Khan- Raees

Mahira Khan was already a successful household name in Pakistan. Treating her Indian fans, the actress made her Bollywood debut with big venture, Raees in 2017. Helmed by Rahul Dholakia, the film had received mixed response from the audience.

Waluscha De Sousa- Fan

Lastly, model turned actress Waluscha De Sousa stepped into the Bollywood industry with Fan. The Maneesha Sharma directorial was released in 2017. Despite so much buzz, the film couldn’t do much at the box office.

