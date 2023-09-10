Jawan: Chaleya singer Shilpa Rao drops PICS with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara post screening

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starring Jawan has been grabbing headlines not only since the release but also ahead of the release. The film's craze and hype amazed the box office as Jawan has become one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. From the performances to the songs of Jawan, everything won the hearts of fans. One of Jawan's songs, Chaleya has become a hit because of its catchy beats, romantic lyrics, and beautiful voices of Shilpa Rao and Arijit Singh. A while ago, singer Shilpa Rao shared photos with Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, and others post screening of Jawan on her Instagram.

Chaleya singer Shilpa Rao poses with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara post-screening of Jawan

On September 10, Chaleya singer Shilpa Rao took to her Instagram and shared pictures with Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and others post-screening of Jawan which was held in Mumbai.

Sharing the pictures, Shilpa wrote, "#Jawan post screening scenes. @iamsrk you are such a warm host, thank you Sir for everything. @deepikapadukone you light up the screen always. @nayanthara you boss lady. @atlee47 Sir congratulations and here’s to many more. Thank you guys for all the love you have shown. Humbled and how.

Take a look at the pictures:

Check out fans' reactions

Reacting to Shilpa Rao's pictures, one wrote, "You & Deepika. please be there is the movie Fighter .. your voice has an amazing impacted on us." Another commented, "So in love with this one.." "I’m obsessed with this song !!" wrote a third fan. Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Notably, Deepika Padukone received immense love and praise for her special appearance in Jawan.

Meanwhile, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee and is produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

