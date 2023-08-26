Jawan: Chennai audio launch of Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara’s film to be held on THIS date? Find out

Jawan, the upcoming mass action thriller is gearing up for a massive theatrical release across the globe, on September 9, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar is playing the lead role in the film, which marks the Bollywood debut of renowned Tamil filmmaker, Atlee. Jawan has already created quite a stir among film fanatics with its promising teaser and catchy songs. Now, the makers are gearing up to kickstart the promotional activities for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, and the list includes a grand audio launch event.

Jawan audio launch to be held in Chennai on THIS date?

According to the latest updates, team Jawan is set to host a grand promotional event for the film in Chennai, on August 30, Wednesday. Along with director Atlee and leading man Shah Rukh Khan, South superstar Nayanthara, who plays the female lead in the film, and lead antagonist, Vijay Sethupathi are reportedly set to grace the grand event, which will be held in the presence of invited guests.

Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that the makers are planning to drop the much-awaited Jawan trailer in the same event. Anirudh Ravichander, the renowned musician who has composed songs and original scores for the film, is expected to perform live at the event. Reportedly, team Jawan has decided to promote the Shah Rukh Khan film just like a direct Tamil film in South India, considering the superstar's popularity across the country and the film's star cast which mostly consists of South Indian actors.

Tamil cinema's biggies to attend?

According to the grapevine, some of the most celebrated stars of Tamil cinema, including superstar Rajinikanth, and Thalapathy Vijay, who is making a special appearance in Jawan, are set to attend the Chennai audio launch event of Shah Rukh Khan's ambitious project. However, these reports are not officially confirmed, yet.

About Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is appearing in multiple avatars in Jawan, which marks his first onscreen collaboration with director Atlee, leading lady Nayanthara, and antagonist Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay are making cameo appearances in the film, which features a stellar star cast including Priya Mani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, and others in supporting roles. Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, under the prestigious banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

