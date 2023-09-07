Jawan: Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan share a cute moment at film's screening-PIC

After smashing box office records with his last film Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is back once again with his film Jawan, which has hit the big screens today. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Ridhi Dogra among others, while Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film. Last night, the makers hosted a special screening of Jawan in Yash Raj Studios, Mumbai. It was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and his daughter Suhana Khan. Many other celebs such as Deepika Padukone, Raja Kumari and others were also seen arriving for the screening. Now, we have come across a lovely picture of Deepika and Shah Rukh's son AbRam from the screening!

Deepika Padukone poses with AbRam at Jawan screening

In a picture shared by Shalini Passi on Instagram, Deepika Padukone is seen posing with Shah Rukh's son AbRam at the Jawan screening. It is a group picture that also shows Gauri Khan's mom Savita Chhibber standing next to Deepika. Deepika looks lovely in a black floral printed outfit. AbRam is seen posing in front of her, and he looks adorable in a white t-shirt paired with black shorts. Deepika and AbRam's lovely picture from the Jawan screening has gone absolutely viral on Instagram! Meanwhile, another picture from the screening features rapper Raja Kumari, who has written and performed the King Khan rap in Jawan.

Check out the pictures below!

Meanwhile, Jawan stars Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover were also spotted at the screening of Jawan. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who was also present at the screening, shared a picture with Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and others. He also reviewed Jawan, and wrote, "Jawan was an emotional roller coaster. Thank you for making me a part of this film @iamsrk and @Atlee_dir and @_GauravVerma. Even if I wasn’t a part of this film, it moved me and gave me goosebumps. One of the best Bollywood and Pan india films I have seen. Massy with a message."

About Jawan

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

