Jawan: Deepika Padukone cheers for Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara as the superstar drops Chaleya song teaser

Jawan, the highly anticipated mass action thriller that features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is set to get its grand global release this September. The much-awaited project marks the Hindi cinema debut of Atlee, the popular Tamil filmmaker. Along with the director, Nayanthara, the South superstar is also making her Bollywood debut with Jawan, by playing the female lead opposite SRK. Recently, the makers dropped the Chaleya song teaser, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara on social media, and it is now winning the internet.

Deepika Padukone cheers for Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara

As you may know, famous Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is set to reunite with King Khan for Jawan, by making a special appearance in the movie. The Pathaan actress's action scenes in the prevue video of the film, which was released a few weeks back, had set social media by storm. As Shah Rukh Khan dropped the Chaleya song teaser on Instagram, Deepika cheered for the superstar and Nayanthara by dropping a special comment on his post. "Soo Cool!," wrote the actress, who is clearly in love with the song teaser, and is excited about the romantic melody, in SRK's post.

Check out Deepika Padukone's comment on Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram post, below:

Chaleya song to release on August 14

The romantic melody, which features the Jawan lead pair Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, is set to release on August 14, Monday. Anirudh Ravichander composed the song, which is sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao in Hindi. From the teaser, it is evident that King Khan and South cinema's lady superstar are set to win the hearts of audiences with their cracking chemistry in the Chaleya song video.

About Jawan

The Atlee directorial features National award-winner Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. Thalapathy Vijay is said to be making a cameo appearance in the film, which features a stellar star cast including Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, and many others in the supporting roles. Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

