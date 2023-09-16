Jawan: Deepika Padukone grateful to Karan Johar for raving about Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan was released on September 7 and met with amazing critical as well as commercial success. Deepika Padukone's special appearance as Aishwarya Rathore in the film has particularly been praised. Recently, Karan Johar wrote a long post showering love on the film. Now, Deepika has reacted.

Deepika Padukone reacts to Karan Johar's comment

Today on September 16th, Deepika took to her Instagram stories and reacted to Karan Johar's sweet comments on Jawan. She wrote, "thank you Karan Johar (with three white heart emojis)."

Check out:

Two days ago, Karan Johar took to Instagram to write a long post praising the film and its team members. He wrote, "it’s the kind of adrenalin rush film with big emotion that Indian cinema embodies and this film perfects!!!! Was blown away by the cinematic audacity of each frame!!!! How good was everyone !!! @sanyamalhotra_ @pillumani so so good! The entire ensemble! The gorgeous and fabulous @nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi is so brilliant! Was mesmerised by @deepikapadukone she bought so much gravitas to her part and owned it like a bonafide veteran!!!! DP and what do I say about Bhai @iamsrk … he is not just an irreplaceable force of nature but represents mega-stardom in a way that only he can!!!!!"

SRK praises the cast of Jawan at post-release event

Yesterday on September 15th, a post-release event for Jawan was held in Mumbai. It was attended by Shah Rukh, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and others. At the event, SRK showered praises on the resilience of the entire team of the film. He said, "Very seldom we get an opportunity to live with a film for years. Jawan has been in the making for four years - because of COVID and time constraints. But there were so many people involved in this film, especially people down from South who came and shifted to Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years working day and night for this film, the hardest ever."

ALSO READ: Jawan's Ridhi Dogra is 'overwhelmed' hearing Atlee speak about his love for cinema: 'You are an absolute gift'