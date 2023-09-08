Jawan: Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara for film screening after Fighter shoot wrap; WATCH

Deepika Padukone is currently on a high with her excellent response to her special appearance in Jawan. The popular star played a significant role opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the mass actioner, which hit the screens on September 7, Thursday. The makers of the Atlee directorial held yet another special screening for the film in Mumbai on Thursday night, and it was attended by the cast members, including Nayanthara, the leading lady of Jawan. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, joined the team amid her busy schedule.

Deepika Padukone attends Jawan screening after Fighter shoot wrap

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone has been shooting for her upcoming aerial action film Fighter at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, for the last few days. However, the popular actress made sure she did not miss the Jawan screening events, that were held in the city on both Wednesday and Thursday nights. In a recent video, Deepika Padukone was seen arriving at the second-day screening event of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, after wrapping up the Fighter shoot.

As always, Deepika looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black and white kurti, which she paired with a black dupatta, that she opted for the night. The Bollywood star completed her look with her signature kohled-eye look, a sleek bun, and minimal accessories. She was seen waving at the fans and paparazzi photographers who were present at the Jawan screening venue, as she made an entry in her car.

Have a look at Deepika Padukone's video:

