Jawan: Deepika Padukone opens up about her equation with Shah Rukh Khan; says 'We are each other's lucky...'

Deepika Padukone is currently reveling in the praise she received for her special appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. In the film, Deepika portrayed the character Aishwarya Rathore and garnered immense acclaim for her brief yet impactful role. Since making her Bollywood debut in 2007 alongside King Khan in Om Shanti Om, this successful pair has collaborated on several films including Pathaan, which was released in January. In a recent interview, Deepika opened up about the trusting and respectful relationship she shares with SRK.

Deepika Padukone on her equation with Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent interview with The Week Magazine, Deepika Padukone opened up about her relationship with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress expressed that she believes they are each other's lucky charms, but their connection goes deeper than that. She stated, “We are each other's lucky charm. But honestly, we are beyond luck. We have a sense of ownership over each other.”

Deepika went on to elaborate that their relationship is built on a foundation of trust and respect. She explained, “I am one of the few people he is vulnerable with. There is so much trust and respect, and I think that luck is just the cherry on the top.”

More about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s on-screen pairing

Om Shanti Om, the romantic fantasy film directed by Farah Khan, marked a dream Bollywood debut for Deepika Padukone. Her on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan was adored by viewers, and the film achieved massive success. Deepika also made a special appearance in the song Love Mera Hit Hit in Shah Rukh's film Billu. Their collaboration continued with Rohit Shetty's action-comedy Chennai Express in 2013, which was also well-received by the audience.

Additionally, Deepika made a cameo appearance in SRK's 2018 film Zero. The duo starred together in the blockbuster movie Pathaan, released earlier this year, marking Shah Rukh Khan's comeback after a hiatus. The Siddharth Anand directorial shattered numerous records, and their on-screen pair once again received immense love from fans.

Shah Rukh and Deepika's latest collaboration, Jawan, is currently running in cinemas. The movie features Nayanthara in the lead role and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

