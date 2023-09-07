Jawan: Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan and others attend screening of Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Jawan, the highly anticipated mass action thriller, that features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is finally ready for its worldwide release, on September 7, Thursday. Ahead of the film's grand release, the makers hosted a special screening event for the Atlee directorial in Yash Raj Studios, Mumbai, on Wednesday night. Along with leading man Shah Rukh Khan, many popular celebs including Deepika Padukone, the superstar's daughter Suhana Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and the other Jawan team members attended the screening.

Deepika Padukone spotted at the Jawan screening

As you may know, Deepika Padukone is set to share the screen with King Khan once again in Jawan, in which she makes a special appearance. The popular star, who reportedly plays the wife of one of King Khan's characters in Atlee's film, was spotted at the screening event held at the Yash Raj Studios. In a recent video, Deepika is seen flashing her million-dollar smile at the photographers. The actress looked gorgeous as always in a black floral outfit, which she paired with dewy, minimal makeup, and a sleek bun.

Watch Deepika Padukone's video from the Jawan screening event, below:

