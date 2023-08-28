Jawan: Did Karan Johar watch the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer? Here’s why fans think so

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. The Prevue and songs of Jawan have been grabbing headlines for the past few weeks. Not only this but also the new look of SRK in the upcoming film sent the internet into a frenzy. Fans cannot wait to experience the magic of Shah Rukh once again on the big screens while waiting for the trailer of Jawan. During a recent interactive session on Twitter, SRK revealed that he is confused about whether to release a song first or the trailer and went with the song first as he released a teaser of Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Amidst anticipation, Karan Johar shared a story on his Instagram informing fans he watched the trailer of the century, and naturally everyone started speculating it was the trailer of Jawan.

Fans think Karan Johar watched the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

A while ago, one of the most celebrated filmmakers Karan Johar shared a story on his Instagram and informed his fans and followers that he watched the trailer of the century. KJo wrote, "I just saw the trailer of the century!!!!!!! #iykyk."

Soon after KJo shared the story, fans took to their social media accounts and started speculating that the filmmaker had watched the trailer of Jawan ahead of its release.

Have a look:

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Fans are gonna see Deepika Padukone making a cameo appearance in the film. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It is set to release on September 7, 2023.