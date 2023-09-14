Jawan: Did Shah Rukh Khan's production house hire anti-piracy agencies to track pirated content? Read details

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara is considered one of the blockbusters of 2023. The hype and craze of the film has been unmatched since its release. Amidst rave reviews, the growing popularity of Jawan has created a huge increase in pirated content including clips and the film being leaked across various platforms. To stop this, Red Chillies Entertainment has taken strict disciplinary action against people sharing as well as uploading clips on platforms like WhatsApp and others. Read below to know the details.

Shah Rukh Khan's production house hired anti-piracy agencies to track pirated content

According to reports, several anti-piracy agencies have been hired by Shah Rukh Khan's production house to track down individuals and groups sharing the film's content on social media. They are reported to the police to take criminal action for sharing piracy.

Reportedly the production house filed a police complaint with police inspector, Mr. Amar Patil, from Santacruz West, Police Station against people who are indulging in piracy.

According to a source close to the production house, "We have already tracked down pirated accounts run by individuals across various platforms, criminal and civil action is being initiated against them for releasing pirated content of the film Jawan. Piracy is a huge issue faced by the film industry at large and undermines the hard work of thousands of people associated with the film. Such acts of illegally recording and leaking, amounts to cheating, theft, and infringement/violation of intellectual property”.

The production house found that the infringing nature of pirated content clearly indicates that it has been illegally accessed and stolen by those who are illegally distributing it for financial gain.

Moreover, such an act could not have been done by the accused without entering into a criminal conspiracy. Therefore, criminal action will be taken against individuals and groups.

Notably, the Delhi High Court granted a John Doe order in favor of production houses to take action against pirated copies of leaked videos and films earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Jawan was released on September 7, 2023. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The cast of the film also includes Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone made a special appearance in the film and received a lot od praise for her performance.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's adorable response to young fan's dinner invitation in Hampstead- WATCH