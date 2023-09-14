Jawan: Did you know 'Bete ko hath lagane...' dialogue was not part of movie script? Writer Sumit Arora REVEALS

Jawan directed by Atlee starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles hit the theatres on September 7 and has already become a blockbuster, breaking many records and performing remarkably well at the box office. One of the film’s dialogues by Shah Rukh’s character, Vikram Rathore made the audience go absolutely gaga. Recently, the film’s dialogue revealed that the dialogue was added impromptu and wasn’t a part of the script earlier.

Jawan's dialogue writer reveals the famous dialogue from the film was added impromptu

During a recent interaction with PTI, Jawan’s dialogue writer revealed that the famous dialogue from the film spoken by Shah Rukh Khan's character Vikram Rathore during the climax which was, "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar!" was added impromptu during the time of the shoot.

Speaking on the same, he said, “It’s a story that will make you believe in the magic of movie-making. That line was never there in our draft originally. The ‘moment’ where SRK sir’s character says the line was always there and we all knew that it is a powerful moment even without a dialogue. But while shooting, it was felt that there should be a line, that this guy should say something.”

He further added, “I was there on the set, so I was called in, and the first words that came out of my mouth given the situation were, 'bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar'. It felt like the most obvious and most apt thing he should say at that moment. It just fits. Director Atlee and SRK sir both felt it’s correct and the shot was taken.”

Sumit Arora reacts to the dialogue being a 'huge hit' among the audience

Speaking about how the dialogue has become very popular and is receiving quite applause from the audience, Sumit said, “The way SRK sir delivered it gave us goosebumps. But we never thought that that line would become such a huge hit and would resonate with people in this way. As a writer, you can only write a line but its destiny goes on to write itself.”

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Riddhi Dogra in important roles. Deepika Padukone also has a cameo appearance in the film which is directed and written by Atlee.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Delhi Police gets inspired by Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer Jawan as they promote road safety