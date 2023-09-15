Jawan: Did you know know Girija Oak knew more Shah Rukh Khan trivia than the superstar himself? Details inside

Actress Girija Oak, who played the role of one of Azaad's squad members in the film Jawan, revealed in a new interview about some of the memories from the set. Moreover, she also shared her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan.

Girija Oak recalled an interesting anecdote from the sets of Jawan

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Girija recalled a funny and intriguing anecdote from the sets of Atlee's Jawan. She shared that when King Khan was trying to recollect all the men-in-uniform characters that he has played in his career, she silently watched him and other cast members trying to remember if he had ever played a Navy officer, and interestingly, Girija had the answer at the tip of her tongue. She said, “I’m a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan; I’ve practically seen all of his films. Once, on set, when he wears the police uniform, he wore that and he came, and we were all like, ‘Wow, you look nice’.

The actress continued, "We were waiting for the shot to be set up, chatting with him, and somebody asked him, ‘Have you worn a cop uniform before?’ And he also wasn’t sure. Then we started talking about all uniforms, all the defense servicemen he’s played. He played a cop in One 2 Ka 4 but because he was a special agent, he didn’t wear the uniform. I had all the answers already, but I didn’t want to seem like an enthu-cutlet. I knew everything but stayed quiet in my corner. The discussion continued, Veer-Zaara came up, Jab Tak Hai Jaan… And then we were like, ‘Hmm, he’s done Air Force, he’s done Army, but has he done Navy?’ They kept wondering, but I knew the answer. Bhoothnaath. And he wasn’t even the lead in the movie, it was Amitabh Bachchan's film. Who remembers this? And when they couldn’t arrive at an answer, I chipped in.”

Moreover, Girija also shared that Shah Rukh thanked each and every actor who played a member of his squad in Jawan and told them how grateful he was for their presence in the film.

About Jawan

Released on September 7, Jawan marked Atlee's directorial debut in Bollywood. Apart from starring Shah Rukh Khan, the film also featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak, and Riddhi Dogra, among others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also made special appearances in the film.

