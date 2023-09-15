Jawan: Did you know Sanjeeta Bhattacharya almost missed the chance to audition for Shah Rukh Khan starrer?

The highly-anticipated Bollywood film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, has already been released and has been doing extremely well at the box office, breaking several records. The film has also become a blockbuster. Sanjeeta Bhattacharya is one of the key members of Shah Rukh Khan’s girl gang in the film which also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priya Mani Raj, Girja Oak, Aaliyah Qureishi, and Lehar Khan. Recently, the actress opened up about how she was almost about to miss the huge opportunity to be a part of the film.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharchary reveals she almost missed the opportunity of being a part of Jawan

During a recent interaction with Indian Express, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya revealed that she almost missed the opportunity to be a part of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan as she was out of town, in Kolkata when she got the call to audition from Mukesh Chhabra’s office. She mentioned that she wasn't entirely sure and mentioned that if she ever came to Mumbai, she would audition. As fate would have it, she had an opportunity to perform in Mumbai, and at that point, the musician-turned-actress decided to go ahead with the audition. She said, “It was my first film project and I didn’t even know who was in it, or even making it. In hindsight, it was a relief as I didn’t put any pressure on me and I wasn’t even nervous. After that, I kind of forgot about it and after a few days, I got a call, saying I was finalized as Helena. When I asked for more details, they said it was SRK’s film with Atlee. That day I realized what it means when they say ‘pairon ke tale zameen khisakjana (the ground slipped beneath me in shock).”

She added, “You never know what life awaits you.”

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya sheds light on the back story of her character in Jawan

Unlike Sanya Malhotra and Lehar Khan’s characters in Jawan, Sanjeeta’s character in the film didn’t have a back story and only had a flashback scene. When the actress was asked whether her character, Helena’s backstory was shot, she replied, “Technically, Helena did not have a backstory in the script. Atlee sir told me that she was a student at Delhi University and a hacker. Helena has a very cool attitude and she’s loyal to her friends. I embodied her based on Rihanna’s character in Ocean 8, as she’s also a musician like I am. Atlee sir’s vision was so stylized and he was particular about how Helena would behave, the conviction she reflected be it during her heist or otherwise. I describe her in 3 Fs- fearless, fierce, and feisty. It was so much fun playing her.”

Jawan hit the theatres on 7 September, this year. Apart from the lead pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the film directed by Atlee also stars Vijay Sethupathi in an important role and Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo role.

Advertisement

Find More: Jawan | Jawan Box Office Collection | Jawan Review | Upcoming Movies | Best Movies of All Time

ALSO READ: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's remarkable one-take eight-page monologue, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya spills the beans