Jawan: Did you spot similarities between Shah Rukh Khan's Chaleya and Kal Ho Naa Ho's Pretty Woman? WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of one of the most anticipated films of 2023, Jawan. After the massive success of Pathaan, fans cannot wait to see the SRK magic once again on the big screens. Atlee's directorial has been grabbing headlines since its announcement. The Jawan Prevue along with two tracks Zinda Banda and Chaleya are receiving immense love from fans on social media. In the recently released romantic track, Chalyea featuring SRK and Nayanthara, fans cannot stop praising the sizzling on-screen romance between the actors. Amidst good vibes, fans found similarities between Jawan's Chaleya and Kal Ho Naa Ho's Pretty Woman and regarded SRK as the "eternal King."

Did you spot similarities between Shah Rukh Khan's Chaleya and Kal Ho Naa Ho's Pretty Woman?

A fan page named 'srkuniverse' on Instagram posted a video compilation of the scenes from Jawan's Chaleya and Kal Ho Naa Ho's Pretty Woman. In both scenes, Shah Rukh Khan as Raj in Jawan and Aman in Kal Ho Naa Ho can be seen playing with a little girl who is kissing the cheek of the actor. This side of the actor proves he is one of a kind and the "eternal King." Sharing the video, the fan page captioned, "SRK the eternal King."

The video has a message written on it that read, "How fast the night changes, SRK still the King." The video is doing rounds on social media already.

As soon as the video was shared, fans did not take a long time to react to it. One wrote, "It feels like yesterday." Another commented, "Literally I commented the same thing about when I first saw the song on YouTube." "Oh Gawd !! I was wondering about this scene a while bk," wrote a third fan. "It seriously reminded of this exact scene," commented a fourth fan. Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Jawan is a presentation by Red Chillies Entertainment, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is set to release in theaters on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

