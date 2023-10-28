Jawan director Atlee heaps praise on Deepika Padukone: 'She speaks the scene through her eyes'

Jawan, the mass actioner that stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, has emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes of Indian cinema in recent times. The movie, which marked the Bollywood debut of Tamil filmmaker Atlee, featured South superstar Nayanthara as the female lead, while Deepika Padukone made a special appearance.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, the Jawan director extensively spoke about the Shah Rukh Khan starrer and shared some interesting anecdotes on how the project and its casting fell into place. Interestingly, Atlee also opened up about working with Deepika Padukone in the blockbuster movie and heaped praise on the popular star's fantastic acting skills.

Atlee is all praise for Deepika Padukone

The renowned filmmaker, who is highly impressed with the Fighter actress's performance in the movie, praised her in his latest chat with Filmfare. According to Atlee, Deepika Padukone has very expressive eyes that speak volumes. That is the reason why he majorly went for close-up shots in most of her scenes in Jawan.

"She has great eyes, and she speaks the scene through her eyes more than through dialogue," stated the hitmaker. He also revealed that he edited and tweaked many of Deepika Padukone's dialogues in the movie after working with her, as her expression can convey much more. Atlee also added that any director who gets to work with the Bollywood star is truly blessed, as they will get exactly what they want in a scene.

Shah Rukh Khan approached Deepika Padukone for Jawan

Interestingly, in his interview with Filmfare, director Atlee revealed that it was leading man Shah Rukh Khan who approached Deepika Padukone initially for the role of Aishwarya Rathore in Jawan. According to the director, he wished to cast the Pathaan actress in the much-loved role and had conveyed the same to King Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani.

However, when they spoke to Shah Rukh Khan about the same, the superstar revealed that he already approached Deepika for the role and stated that she would take it up if she liked the part. He also informed Atlee that they would soon fly to Hyderabad and meet the actress on the sets of her upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD. The actress, thoroughly impressed with the plot and her character, immediately said yes to the project.

ALSO READ: Did Vir Das drop cryptic post defending Deepika Padukone over ‘casual dating’ comment on Koffee With Karan 8?