Jawan director Atlee is excited for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki; recalls learning writing from Rajkumar Hirani
Atlee, the Jawan director recently revealed that he is super excited for Shah Rukh Khan's next outing, Dunki. He also recalled learning writing from senior director, Rajkumar Hirani.
Key Highlight
-
Director Atlee made his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's latest outing, Jawan
-
The Tamil filmmaker, who is a fan of King Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, is now waiting for Dunki
Atlee, the renowned Tamil filmmaker made a fantastic debut in Hindi cinema, with the recently released Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Jawan. The movie, which is an out-and-out mass entertainer, features the Bollywood superstar in a never-seen-before double role. The massive success of Jawan has clearly revived the commercial cinema genre in Bollywood and has established Atlee as one of the most sought-after talents in the country. During his recent appearance in News18 Showsha, the young hitmaker opened up about his excitement for Shah Rukh Khan's next outing, Dunki.
Atlee says he is excited for Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki
In his chat with News18 Showsha, director Atlee extensively spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. The filmmaker, who is a big fan of King Khan, also mentioned how excited he is for the superstar's upcoming film, Dunki. "I haven’t seen any rushes of Dunki but I am super excited for the film. I am planning to watch it on the biggest screen when it releases, with the audience," stated the Jawan director. "Rajkumar Hirani sir had visited us on the sets of Jawan and he had seen the first reel of my film during the mixing," the young filmmaker added.
The Jawan director recalls learning writing from Rajkumar Hirani
Atlee, who is also a great admirer of the Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani, opened up about the senior filmmaker's influence in his filmmaking and writing careers. "So, I am aware of the nuances of the writing of Rajkumar Hirani sir and have taken inspiration from him. I respect him as a man of writing," revealed the hitmaker.
ALSO READ: 'Even Jawan should go...': Director Atlee aims to push Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer for Oscars
Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila Menon grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films, and those are still... Read more