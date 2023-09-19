Jawan director Atlee is excited for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki; recalls learning writing from Rajkumar Hirani

Atlee, the renowned Tamil filmmaker made a fantastic debut in Hindi cinema, with the recently released Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Jawan. The movie, which is an out-and-out mass entertainer, features the Bollywood superstar in a never-seen-before double role. The massive success of Jawan has clearly revived the commercial cinema genre in Bollywood and has established Atlee as one of the most sought-after talents in the country. During his recent appearance in News18 Showsha, the young hitmaker opened up about his excitement for Shah Rukh Khan's next outing, Dunki.

Atlee says he is excited for Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki

In his chat with News18 Showsha, director Atlee extensively spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. The filmmaker, who is a big fan of King Khan, also mentioned how excited he is for the superstar's upcoming film, Dunki. "I haven’t seen any rushes of Dunki but I am super excited for the film. I am planning to watch it on the biggest screen when it releases, with the audience," stated the Jawan director. "Rajkumar Hirani sir had visited us on the sets of Jawan and he had seen the first reel of my film during the mixing," the young filmmaker added.

The Jawan director recalls learning writing from Rajkumar Hirani

Atlee, who is also a great admirer of the Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani, opened up about the senior filmmaker's influence in his filmmaking and writing careers. "So, I am aware of the nuances of the writing of Rajkumar Hirani sir and have taken inspiration from him. I respect him as a man of writing," revealed the hitmaker.

ALSO READ: 'Even Jawan should go...': Director Atlee aims to push Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer for Oscars