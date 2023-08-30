Jawan: Does Shah Rukh Khan's song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya have a Chak De India connection? Find out

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans are brimming with excitement for his upcoming action thriller Jawan. While eagerly anticipating the trailer launch tomorrow at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, fans are already relishing the songs from the album. These include 'Zinda Banda,' 'Chaleya,' and the latest addition, 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.' Interestingly, sharp-eyed netizens have noticed a connection between Jawan and Shah Rukh's earlier film Chak De! India. Let's delve into the details.

Connection between Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Chak De! India

On August 29th, the team behind the film Jawan unveiled the third song from the soundtrack, titled ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.’ This lively dance track features Shah Rukh dancing alongside Nayanthara and his female co-stars from the movie, including Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. The song's music video concludes with a scene where Shah Rukh and the entire group are seen holding guns, reminiscent of a similar impactful sequence in his film Chak De! India. Fans immediately drew parallels between the two scenes, noting the contrast in the use of sports equipment and weapons, and Shah Rukh's commitment to promoting women's empowerment.

In Chak De, SRK's character coaches and empowers a women's hockey team, inspiring them to overcome challenges and succeed. Similarly, in his upcoming film, his character is surrounded by a dynamic girl gang, reflecting a diverse representation of strong and empowered women.

One fan creatively edited together the corresponding scenes from the movies, symbolizing the journey from the hockey field to the action-packed scenario of Jawan. He wrote, “From Chak De India to Jawan, we came a long way (fire emoji) #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya.”

Another user tweeted, “not all battles are fought with hockey sticks; sometimes we have to pick up guns.”

Additionally, some fans drew a comparison between the sequence in Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya and a scene from the Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy. In both instances, a charismatic leader is surrounded by a diverse and capable group, showcasing unity, strength, and camaraderie.

More about Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s Jawan

In the film, SRK is set to engage in a gripping face-off with Vijay Sethupathi's menacing antagonist. Adding to the excitement, Deepika Padukone will also make a special cameo appearance. With a scheduled release date of September 7, the action-packed thriller is poised to make a substantial impact at the box office.

