Jawan Early Review: Shah Rukh Khan starrer set to bring storm to box office with his powerful performance

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The hype around the film has been on top since its announcement. The Jawan Prevue was released on June 10 and has been receiving immense appreciation from fans on social media. Fans cannot wait to see the magic of SRK's new avatar on the big screens. Directed by Atlee, this collaboration marks Shah Rukh's first venture with the renowned South director. Now, a Twitter user shared the early review for Jawan and hinted at the massive success of the upcoming film.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan set to bring storm to box office with his powerful performance

A while ago, a Twitter user, named Syed Irfan Ahmad shared that Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has received an outstanding response from the censorboard team and also aimed for a superb start at the box office. Sharing the film's poster and early review, he wrote, "Jawan censor done, according to the sources the movie has many goosebumps moment. Jawan is carrying the huge positive inside report from the censor team. Just wait for the box office tsunami on 7th September."

About Jawan

Speaking about the preview of Jawan, it showcases highly explosive action sequences, grand musical numbers, and a jaw-dropping performance of Shah Rukh's retro song Beqarar Karke. SRK's 'bald' look became popular after the release of Jawan Prevue. The poster fueled the growing excitement about the film.

Recently it has been revealed that the makers of the upcoming film have enlisted six diverse action directors from around the world, whose credentials include notable Hollywood projects such as The Avengers and Inception. The Indian Express reported that the movie's power-packed action sequences have been choreographed by six celebrated action directors namely Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues, and Anal Arasu.

Meanwhile, Jawan is set to release on September 7, 2023. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the cast of the film also includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the film. The film will be released worldwide in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

