Jawan: Eijaz Khan opens up about working with Shah Rukh Khan: 'Can't put it in words...'

Shah Rukh Khan ended his five-year-long sabbatical with Pathaan earlier this year. The Siddharth Anand directorial turned out to be a massive commercial success and ended up grossing more than a thousand crore at the box office. Now, SRK has another release with Jawan. Videos and pictures of fans flocking to theatres have been doing the rounds.

Eijaz Khan talks about working with Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with India Today, Eijaz Khan opened up about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. He said, “My first scene in the film was actually with SRK and it was amazing. I still can't put it in words what it is like to mouth dialogues to Shah Rukh Khan and, to share that ‘give and take’ energy with him. He is so noble. He is so giving. And he makes everyone's life so beautiful, making it easy for go through scenes."



Khan added that he started his career as a background dancer of Shah Rukh nearly two decades ago. He said meeting him and working with him after so many years was surreal. The actor also expressed his gratitude for being a part of the film. “Firstly, being a part of the universe itself is great. I have been a huge fan of Atlee and love how he married social context with entertainment without it going a little overboard or preachy," he said.

Eijaz Khan said SRK individually hugged everyone on set

In a different interview, Khan revealed that once SRK was done with his shoot, he would go to his van and change. After that, the superstar comes back and "every person individually hugs them, and then leaves." He said that SRK makes everyone feel special. Eijaz portrays the character of Manish Gaikwad, who is the brother of the film's antagonist, Kaalie Gaikwad (played by Vijay Sethupathi).

About Jawan

Jawan was released on September 7th on the occasion of Janmashtami in Hindi and dubbed Tamil and Telugu languages. The film is directed by Atlee Kumar, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Varma. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani among others. G.K Vishnu is the cinematographer while Ruben served as the editor.

