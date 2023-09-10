Jawan: Eijaz Khan recalls being hesitant to hit Shah Rukh Khan in action scenes; says 'Was part of dance…’

Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, has been making waves at the box office. The film has garnered widespread acclaim for its exhilarating action sequences and the outstanding performances of its stellar ensemble cast, which includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, among others. Eijaz, who essayed the role of Vijay Sethupathi's brother, has received significant praise for his portrayal of a negative character. The actor recently disclosed that he initially hesitated to engage in action scenes that involved striking King Khan and even shared an interesting anecdote about dancing behind him.

Eijaz Khan on Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom and working with him in Jawan

In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Eijaz Khan revealed that he was a part of a dance tour involving Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He said, “Shah Rukh sir is not only one of the biggest film stars in India but all around the world. And I know that. Luckily, I was part of a dance tour involving Salman sir and Shah Rukh sir. We used to go out of India and we did world tours for three months. And I have seen that frenzy.”

When discussing his experience working with the superstar in Jawan, Eijaz remarked, “I used to dance behind Shah Rukh, but now I share screen space with him. I am threatening him. I am asking him for suggestions for a scene. I did not interact much with Atlee sir and Shah Rukh sir, but I reminded him that I danced with him.”

Eijaz Khan on being hesitant to hit Shah Rukh Khan while shooting action sequences for Jawan

Eijaz Khan confessed that he initially hesitated to perform the action sequences, as they required him to push and hit Shah Rukh Khan. He fondly recalled SRK's encouraging words, saying, "Don't worry, do it," and "Eijaz, do it; I can handle it."

Eijaz went on to elaborate, “He wants to give you a spotlight to shine. He wants everyone to be happy and everyone to be satisfied with what they are doing. Such a big man and all he does is he tries to spread happiness, he tries to spread positivity, and he tries to let everyone bask in his glory and have their moment in the spotlight.”

