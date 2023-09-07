Jawan: Eijaz Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan made everyone's 'life' by doing THIS after shoot

Shah Rukh Khan delivered this year's biggest Bollywood blockbuster with Pathaan. The film marked his return to the silver screen after a five-year hiatus. Now, SRK is once again ready with another action thriller film Jawan. It was released today in the theatres and fans are loving it. People rushed to theatres to watch its first-day show in the morning.

Eijaz Khan talks about working with Shah Rukh Khan

In a conversation with Subhojit Ghosh, Eijaz Khan opened up about his time shooting Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Khan expressed, "The greatest thing about Shah Rukh is that the amount of love we give him, he gives more in return to each and every individual." Khan went on to elaborate, "When he comes on set, of course everyone’s in a hurry to start. But when he finishes the shoot, he goes to his van and changes, comes back, and then meets each and every person individually, hugs them, and then leaves. And you feel so special. It’s like your day is made, your month is made, your life is made. ‘Shah Rukh Khan hugged me’. If he knows something about you, he will ask." Eijaz portrays the character of Manish Gaikwad, who is the brother of the film's antagonist, Kaalie Gaikwad (played by Vijay Sethupathi).

Jawan released today

Jawan hit the silver screen on September 7th on the occasion of Janmashtami in Hindi and dubbed Tamil and Telugu languages. The film is helmed by Atlee Kumar, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Varma. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani among others. G.K Vishnu is the cinematographer while Ruben served as the editor.

Jawan was released with a lot of euphoria around it. Several videos and pictures have been circulating where fans can be seen dancing inside the theatres. People also burst crackers outside theatres to celebrate the release. In Chennai, fans offered milk to SRK's giant poster outside a theatre. The film is expected to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood flicks of this year.

ALSO READ: Jawan Movie Release and Review Live Updates: 'Overwhelmed' Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for 'happily' going to theatres